Popular WWE star makes dedication ahead of major RAW match

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the fallout from the Backlash France Premium Live Event, and the first build to the King and Queen of the Ring PLE later this month. A veteran superstar dedicated tonight's match to one of pro wrestling's most beloved stars.

King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will kick off tonight. One opening round bout will feature Natalya taking on IYO SKY, this will be the first time these two veterans have faced off. The Queen of Harts has somewhat of a familial connection to WWE's royal tournaments as her uncle Owen Hart won in 1994, defeating Tatanka and The 1-2-3 Kid, then Razor Ramon in the finals with the help of Nattie's father Jim Neidhart. Owen declared himself The King of Harts in his coronation ceremony, and this became a part of his gimmick as the feud with brother Bret Hart heated up.

Natalya took to X today to dedicate tonight's match to Uncle Owen. The 24-year veteran mentioned how The Genius Of The Sky is a dream opponent for her. She included a photo of The Rocket and The Anvil, reminding fans that Hart would have turned 59 tomorrow.

"Tonight on Raw, I get the chance to compete against the one and only @Iyo_SkyWWE. Wrestling Iyo has been a dream match of mine since she came to WWE. And tonight is a first ever for us to face off. I’m dedicating this match to my favorite King of the Ring winner, the King of Harts, Owen Hart. On the eve of Owen’s birthday, he’ll be in my heart tonight more than ever," Natalya wrote with the photo below.

Owen passed away on May 23, 1999, after a tragic accident at the Over The Edge event. He was 34.

WWE RAW updated line-up for tonight

RAW will air live tonight from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The company is returning to its home state with Backlash France fallout and hype for King and Queen of the Ring.

RAW will feature eight tournament matches for the May 25 premium live event in Saudi Arabia. There will be four KOTR and four QOTR qualifier matches.

Below is the current line-up:

Queen of the Ring opening round: Natalya vs. IYO SKY

