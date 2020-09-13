WWE Executive Bruce Prichard on The Rock's emotional response to Owen Hart's death

WWE Over the Edge is one of the most difficult and emotional subjects in the history of professional wrestling.

During the WWE Over the Edge 1999 pay-per-view, Owen Hart tragically died after falling from the ceiling in a horrific accident that many find still tough to talk about over 20 years later.

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown shared a story in which he revealed that WWE legend The Rock was one of the people that was devastated the most by the news about Owen Hart's accident.

Prichard recalled that The Rock was one of the people that forced the ambulance carrying Hart to leave the arena immediately, which was against protocol at the time:

"It was very hard on everybody, I remember Rock pounding on the ambulance, telling them to go. They were per law, and per whatever the protocol was, there had to be another ambulance [at the arena] before they leave. They left, and I would probably say a big reason they left as quickly as they did is because Rock scared them enough thinking he was going to rip somebody out of that and drive the ambulance himself."

"That's not an exaggeration. It was intense, it was really really tough. That was something that hit Rock really, really hard."

Owen Hart in WWE

Owen Hart competed in WWE from 1991 to 1999. During his career with the promotion, The King of Harts achieved a multitude of accomplishments inside the squared circle.

Owen Hart was a former 1-time WWE European Champion, a 2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a 4-time WWE World Tag Team Champion and the 1994 King of the Ring winner.

During his career in WWE, Owen Hart would have a classic feud against his own older brother, Bret "Hitman" Hart. This would lead to an iconic WrestleMania moment at WrestleMania X, in which Owen defeated Bret in the opening match of the show.

The brothers would once again face off in a pay-per-view classic at SummerSlam 1994 when Bret Hart defeated Owen Hart in a Steel Cage to retain the WWE Championship.