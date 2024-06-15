Popular WWE star makes first appearance in more than 3 months ahead of Clash at the Castle

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way this afternoon as Clash at the Castle: Scotland is set to begin shortly. The premium live event has been a trending topic for hours, but one major name is now going viral after making a rare and widely celebrated surprise appearance.

William Regal is highly regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers ever, with one of the greatest minds for the business. The 41-year veteran of the industry currently works as WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development, and sources recently revealed that he is set for a major on-screen role in the near future.

The Blackpool Brawler returned to WWE TV today ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland. His last appearance was on NXT in March. Regal appeared in a video to discuss UK wrestling on the Countdown to Clash of the Castle pre-show. The Man's Man admitted a fondness for European and British wrestlers as he knows how hard it is to break into the United States, and maintain a career here.

The former AEW star praised Scottish superstars working matches today - Drew McIntyre, Piper Niven, Isla Dawn, and Alba Fyre. Regal also gave a preview of what to expect from the Glaswegians at OVO Hydro today.

"I don't need to tell the fans in Glasgow how to bring it, they know how to bring it. They're not only getting a PLE, but they're getting homegrown superstars. That must be incredible for them, they're going to bring so much energy to the talent. The fans in Glasgow are going to be ecstatic," William Regal said.

Regal ended his AEW run in late 2022 after less than one year, but the conditional release prevented him from appearing on WWE TV for one year. He continued to work behind the scenes and returned to NXT TV this past January to appoint Ava to the role of General Manager. He then appeared at Roadblock in early March after his son Charlie Dempsey won the Heritage Cup.