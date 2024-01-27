Popular WWE star makes his first ever appearance on SmackDown; saves best friend from Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

WWE Superstar Austin Theory faced Carmelo Hayes during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The duo's prior showdown on WWE SmackDown a few weeks back took an unexpected turn as the referee stopped the match abruptly following a nasty landing. The rematch was confirmed for this week's show after Grayson Waller accepted Hayes' challenge on Theory's behalf.

Hayes started the bout aggressively with a series of chops in the corner. Theory interrupted his momentum with a well-timed knee and attempted a Suplex. The former NXT Champion managed to skillfully land on his feet and followed it up with a springboard elbow. However, despite the impressive display, it was not enough for Hayes, as Theory rolled him up, securing a sneaky victory by holding onto his tights.

Following the match, Waller and Theory continued their assault on Hayes. This was when NXT Superstar Trick Williams made his way out to rescue his best friend. It will be intriguing to observe if the popular duo will be among the participants in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match later this week.

