NXT was originally created to replace FCW as WWE's developmental brand. The brand has undergone numerous changes since its inception and has now evolved into a roster on almost equal footing to RAW and SmackDown. Seth Rollins, Bo Dallas, Adam Cole, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are just a few of the names who have helped elevate NXT into one of the premier professional wrestling brands.

As we look at the current NXT roster, it is potentially more competitive and deeper than it has ever been. Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes lead the charge as the Yellow Brand prepares to enter the New Year at an all-time high. With that said, there are several other superstars, not typically mentioned, who could surprise fans in the new year. Here is our list of 5 NXT Superstars you should watch out for in 2024.

#5 - 2015 ROH Top Prospect Tournament Champion Dijak

Dijak is ready to take his career to the next level!

Dijak signed with WWE in 2017 after establishing himself with Ring of Honor. In 2015, Dijak won the ROH Top Prospect Tournament, essentially the catalyst for his future as a singles competitor.

Since signing with the company, Dijak spent most of his time on the NXT roster and has not seen much time in the main event spotlight. He did spend some time on the main roster with the Retribution stable. During this part of his career, he was known as T-Bar. That storyline never materialized into anything of prominence. Dijak has since been sent back to NXT, which is where he's been working on elevating his career.

Dijak is not getting any younger. At 36, he is fighting against father time, in an industry that is progressively getting younger. With that said, if he is going to get an opportunity to fulfill his potential, the time to act is now. 2024 could be the year that WWE utilizes the 6'7" star in a more effective manner, which could result in a better opportunity for him and the WWE Universe as well.

#4 - Former NXT North American Champion Trick Williams

Trick Williams is almost ready for the main roster!

WWE officials are reportedly extremely high on Trick Williams, and the hope is that the 29-year-old superstar will be a top performer for years to come. Before signing with WWE, Trick was a standout football player, which explains why he is such a naturally gifted athlete.

During much of his time on the NXT roster, Trick Williams has worked aside Carmelo Hayes. Aligning with a top star like Hayes has helped Williams develop as an in-ring performer. Trick is still new to the professional wrestling industry, but he has progressed well in a short amount of time. WWE could use Williams in a variety of ways, but regardless of the path they choose, Trick Williams has a bright future as a WWE Superstar.

#3 - Daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Ava Raine

Ava comes from The Great One's bloodline!

The Rock is a name that many wrestling fans associate with a theoretical wrestling "Mount Rushmore." While The Great One has seemingly all but finished his in-ring career, fans can look forward to his legacy carrying on through his daughter, who is known as Ava in NXT.

Ava made her debut during an October 2022 episode of NXT television as a member of The Schism stable, which was led by Joe Gacy. The faction has recently been dissolved after Gacy declared "Schism is dead." Since then, Ava has taken on an on-air authority-type of role. This could be the beginning of a new direction for her character as the company prepares for the New Year.

#2 - Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin.

Following a short stint in the NFL, Baron Corbin signed with WWE in 2012 and was assigned to NXT. Standing 6'6" and weighing nearly 320 pounds, Baron already had a tremendous in-ring presence and demeanor. Corbin came into the company with the gift of natural athleticism, and an intimidating persona, which helped him quickly develop his character.

In 2016, Corbin made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 by winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. From there, Corbin appeared set to perform at the highest level. Unfortunately, his main roster run was nothing to write home about. He had some highs and lows, but things never really took off for him. He has since been reassigned to the NXT roster and is seemingly restoring his old Lone Wolf persona and is heading into 2024 strong as he may have his sights set on the NXT Championship.

#1 - 2019 PWI Rookie of the Year Lexis King

Second-generation star Lexis King!

One of the most radical and intimidating wrestlers of all time was Brian Pillman, "The Loose Cannon." Sadly, Pillman's life was cut short in 1997, when he was only 35 years old. However, Brian left a son behind, who would eventually follow in his legendary father's footsteps.

After starting his career with MLW, Pillman made his AEW debut at the company's inaugural pay-per-view - Double or Nothing, as a participant in the Casino Battle Royale. Pillman's AEW contract expired on July 11, 2023, which is when his focus turned towards making the switch to WWE.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Pillman Jr. joined the NXT roster in August, as Lexis King. The name is a tribute to his late mother and his sister. Lexis King is a persona that Pillman can use to create his own legacy, while still honoring his father's legendary career as well.