Popular WWE star mocks Chad Gable following major loss

Chad Gable was in a major title match today at Clash at the Castle and a popular WWE Superstar recently took a shot at the Alpha Academy leader on social media. The star in question is Bronson Reed.

Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable today at the premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland. During the match, Chad knocked into Maxxine Dupri on the ring apron and caused her to fall to the floor. Otis got angry toward Gable for his actions and decided to leave his stablemate on his own, as he carried Dupri backstage.

Zayn then caught Gable with the Helluva Kick to retain the Intercontinental Championship. After the match, Bronson Reed took to social media to mock Chad Gable. He shared a screenshot of the veteran following the loss and you can check out his post below.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed was chasing the IC Title as well but came up short in a Triple Threat match last month at King and Queen of the Ring. The big man has not appeared on RAW in recent weeks but has been competing on WWE Main Event.

Former WWE writer slams company for how they booked Chad Gable in the past

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took the company to task for how they have booked Chad Gable earlier in his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that Gable has a ton of heat and is a very talented performer. The veteran added that the "shoosh" stuff was ridiculous and the Alpha Academy leader is excellent as a heel on WWE RAW.

"The person probably with the most heat right now is Chad Gable. I mean, he's got heat. There's no question about it. He's got heat and he's very good. The 'Shoosh' stuff was absolutely ridiculous and stupid. He is very, very good and solid in this role," the veteran said. [From 15:12 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Chad Gable has been obsessed with capturing the Intercontinental Championship but has failed to do so on several occasions. It will be fascinating to see who challenges Sami Zayn for the title next and what the promotion has planned for Gable moving forward on RAW.