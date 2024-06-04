Wrestling veteran slams WWE for "ridiculous and stupid" booking with Chad Gable despite his talent (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Chad Gable's heel turn. Gable has been ruthless over the last few weeks and is bent on getting the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn.

Gable embraced the dark side and turned heel when he attacked Sami in his hometown of Montreal. Since then, Master Gable has used every opportunity to beat down the current IC champ. The star has also been merciless with his students, publicly berating them for their shortcomings almost every week on RAW.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo argued that Chad Gable was possibly the most hated star on the roster. He pointed out how the former Olympian's heel work has been top-notch. The veteran was happy to see Gable's new character taking shape after some awful gimmicks in the past.

"The person probably with the most heat right now is Chad Gable. I mean, he's got heat. There's no question about it. He's got heat and he's very good. The 'Shoosh' stuff was absolutely ridiculous and stupid. He is very, very good and solid in this role." [From 15:12 onwards]

This week on RAW, Gable manipulated Sami to get a shot at the IC title at Clash at the Castle. His sneak attack on Zayn resulted in Maxxine getting injured.

This enraged Otis and he laid out Sami Zayn before walking off with Maxxine and Akira Tozawa.

