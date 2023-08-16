Popular WWE star namedrops The Rock; gets viciously attacked shortly afterward

A popular WWE star namedropped The Rock before he was viciously attacked.

Baron Corbin shocked the world when he showed up in NXT a couple of weeks ago and inserted himself into the NXT Title picture. He also rebranded himself and got a new theme song and presentation. However, that wasn't enough to help him win the title from Carmelo Hayes.

Baron Corbin then feuded with Gable Steveson and wrestled him in a match that didn't produce a definitive winner. Tonight, he got on the mic and was arrogant as always, as he roasted the entire NXT locker room when he said no one was on his level.

Von Wagner and Robert Stone took exception to this statement and came out to confront him. After a back and forth between Stone and Corbin, the latter asked Stone to give the mic to Wagner, who hardly ever speaks. Baron then stated that Wagner needed to learn to talk on the mic.

He reminded everyone how he went toe-to-toe with The Rock during his early days in WWE. Wagner finally spoke and insulted Corbin's many gimmicks, which got a positive reaction from the crowd. He challenged Corbin to a match next week at NXT Heatwave.

This upset Corbin, who tried to take a cheap shot at him, but Wagner caught him and sent him out of the ring. Both men then brawled as security personnel tried to intervene.

If Von Wagner can defeat Baron Corbin next week, it will be the biggest win of his career.

