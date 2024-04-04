Popular WWE star needs to get away from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, says real-life Bloodline member

WWE is the hottest company in the world of professional wrestling, heading into the biggest WrestleMania of all time, with The Bloodline at the center of it all. Meanwhile, Jey Uso believes that Jimmy needs to stay away from The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman and leave the heel faction.

A few months ago, Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother at SummerSlam and assisted The Bloodline. After the event, the twins broke up and went their separate ways for the foreseeable future. However, it was evident that the two would clash again at some point in the future.

The Usos are set to clash in Philadelphia at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, Jey Uso opened up about Jimmy's position in The Bloodline and wants him to leave the group and cut ties with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman:

"I think he almost got out of from under The Tribal Chief at one point. It's hard to leave family. I did it. It took me a while to open my eyes, man. And, if my brother stays too close to The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, they're going to spin it on him. We can run things here with The Bloodline, no one can touch us? It was the same spiel I used to get. I really believed it. And then it was at one point, it was no one could touch us. He's about to get touched, though. My brother has been sleeping too long, man. He's got to get away. There's still good in Jimmy. I see it. I mean, I feel it." [From o1:48 to 02:28]

Check out the video below:

Regardless of their animosity, Jey is concerned about his brother ahead of their massive clash.

Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso four title opportunities in WWE ahead of WrestleMania XL

The split between The Usos was teased heading into the Bloodline Civil War arc when Jimmy Uso accidentally superkicked Jey during a title match against Austin Theory for the United States Championships on Friday Night SmackDown.

Later, Jimmy finally turned on his brother after weeks of absence heading into SummerSlam 2023, when he returned and cost Jey Uso a shot at becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A few months later, Jimmy Uso appeared on Monday Night RAW and interfered in Jey Uso's title match against The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Finally, the rivalry for WrestleMania XL began when Jimmy Uso cost Main Event Jey the Intercontinental Championship in a match against Gunther on Monday Night RAW.

