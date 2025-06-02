Popular WWE star reacts to being called a DEI hire

A popular WWE star was recently labeled a DEI hire by a fan. She has responded to this claim.

Piper Niven has been part of the WWE roster for some time now. However, she has gained quite a bit of traction after she began teaming up with Chelsea Green. Together, they form quite the pair. Her role as a member of the Secret Hervice has also been very entertaining. Nevertheless, one fan believes the company had an alternative reason for hiring her.

Piper Niven has previously revealed that she is bisexual. As a result, she sent a message wishing fans for Pride. One fan claimed that WWE hired her for DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) reasons. Niven replied to the fan that the company hired her because she is a "workhorse that knocks every opportunity."

"Originally? Probably 🤷🏼‍♀️ Then it turned out Im a wee workhorse that knocks every opportunity I get out the park so I get to stay for another week 🤞🏻"

Check out her tweet below:

Piper Niven sent a concerning message after her match on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green has been feuding with Zelina Vega for the past few weeks in an attempt to regain the Women's United States Championship. However, this feud hasn't gone well for Green. On the May episode 9 of SmackDown, Zelina Vega and Alexa Bliss competed against Green and Piper Niven. The babyfaces emerged victorious in the match.

Following the match, Piper Niven took to social media to address their loss, asking fans to respect The Green Regime's wishes during this "difficult time".

"Please respect our wishes during this difficult time," Niven tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green will finally be able to get the better of Zelina Vega and regain the Women's United States Championship in the future.

