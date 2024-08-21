Popular WWE star replaced by the company in huge match

A popular WWE star has now been replaced by the company just before a big match with major implications tonight. Some changes have been made overall to the huge match.

Heading into No Mercy, the focus has been on determining the next challenger for Roxanne's NXT Women's Championship. On this week's episode of the show, Shawn Michaels declared there would be a new championship contender for the title, with the winner of the match facing her at No Mercy.

"We’ll find out who’s packing their bags for #NXTNoMercy in Denver TONIGHT on #WWENXT… We’ve got a Triple Threat Match to see who challenges @OfficialEGO, and a Gauntlet Eliminator determines who challenges @roxanne_wwe. PLUS a Chase U Championship Celebration, and more!"

Unfortunately, one of the stars who was scheduled to take part in the Gauntlet Eliminator match, Karmen Petrovic, will not be able to participate tonight. Ava revealed that Karmen had been attacked earlier in the day by Izzi Dame in the NXT parking lot. As a result, she was replaced in the match

While Izzi put herself forward as the star who would be taking Karmen's place, Ava refused to reward bad behavior. Instead, she said that Brinley Reece would be taking part in the match.

Fans will have to wait to see who finally wins tonight to challenge Roxanne next for her title.

