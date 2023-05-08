Popular WWE star’s Backlash return has already created some impressive statistics

A popular superstar's surprising return at WWE Backlash has already accrued millions of views on Twitter.

This year's WWE Backlash aired from Puerto Rico and was a very successful show. The premium live event took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan and featured one of the liveliest crowds in recent memory. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight at the premium live event, and it was arguably the match of the night.

Savio Vega and another WWE legend returned during the match to help Bad Bunny deal with The Judgment Day as they tried to interfere. Carlito returned during the bout and got an unbelievable reaction from the crowd.

The former Intercontinental Champion even took a bite out of an apple, to the delight of the crowd. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest after connecting with a Canadian Destroyer and posed with LWO, Savio Vega, and Carlito after the match.

Carlito's return was an incredible moment that has gone viral andhas already amassed millions of views on Twitter. As of now, the tweet has been seen 4 million times and is approaching 61,000 likes.

Former WWE Superstar Carlito is open to wrestling anywhere in the future

Carlito may have appeared in WWE last night during Backlash, but he's keeping his options open moving forward.

The 44-year-old signed with the company in 2003 and spent seven years there before his release in 2010 due to violating the company's Wellness Program. He has made sporadic appearances over the years in the promotion while remaining active in the independent wrestling scene.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk ahead of Backlash, the former United States Champion claimed that nobody calls him but is open to wrestling anywhere if the offer is right.

"Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing," said Carlito.

The fan reaction to his return to the company has been incredible thus far. It will be fascinating to see if he shows up again down the line due to the positive reaction from wrestling fans.

