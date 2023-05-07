Carlito sent a clear message about his future prior to his return at WWE Backlash

Former Intercontinental Champion Carlito addressed his future a few days before making his WWE return at Backlash 2023.

Last night, Damian Priest squared off against Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash. The bout saw Priest's Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor attack Bunny. However, Rey Mysterio rushed to the ring to help the hometown guy.

Carlito then made a surprise return to help Rey and Bad Bunny. The 29-year-old rapper beat Priest after Carlito, Savio Vega, and the LWO removed Balor and Dominik from the equation.

A few days ahead of his surprise comeback, Carlito appeared in the UK at the For The Love of Wrestling convention in Manchester. He addressed his future in an interview with Metro.co.uk. He stated that he is open to offers. However, he insisted that "nobody calls me."

"Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing."

When did Carlito last compete in WWE?

Carlito joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. He spent about a year in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2004. The Puerto Rican superstar competed for nearly six years on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, during which he won the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, World Tag Team Championship, and WWE Tag Team Title. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract in May 2010.

In January 2021, Carlito returned to the WWE ring for the first time in 11 years as a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble match. The following night, he competed for the last time in the company when he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker on RAW.

