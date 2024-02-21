Popular WWE star seemingly bids goodbye

The latest edition of WWE NXT hosted some big matches and segments this week. Following the broadcast, it looks like a popular WWE figure bid farewell to his current position.

The taped episode of NXT had some entertaining matches, as fans got to see a number one contender’s contest to challenge Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker for their titles. Chase U defeated Axion and Nathan Frazer to become the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Titles. However, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on the brand to take down both teams.

The show also hosted two big championship matches. The first one saw Oba Femi defeat Lexis King to retain his NXT North American Championship. The second one saw Shotzi pull out of a NXT Women’s Championship match due to an injury, following which Lyra Valkyria retained her title against Lash Legend.

Following the show, Byron Saxton took to Instagram to post a photo with Vic Joseph on the commentary desk. He wrote the following, seemingly signing off from his temporary role as a commentator:

"A true professional through and through. Thanks for letting me hop in the booth again with you @vicjosephwwe. #WWENXT."

Booker T was replaced by Wade Barrett for a week after the Hall of Famer had to take some time off due to medical issues. Barrett was replaced by Byron Saxton on the announce desk for a couple of weeks to keep the ball rolling. The double taping last Tuesday allowed Saxton to make the call for two consecutive episodes.

Booker T could return to WWE NXT soon

Fans have been entertained by Booker T on the NXT commentary team for some time. He earned fans’ respect with his phenomenal work and made a few great catchphrases for top stars on the brand.

In early February, Booker T took to Twitter to announce that he would be taking some time off to undergo a medical procedure. He assured fans that he would be back healthier.

"I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But - I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky!"

Fans could see the legend return to their screens as early as next week. It would be great to have him back on the announce desk.

