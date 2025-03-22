Popular WWE star sends emotional message after SmackDown

Tonight's episode of SmackDown took place in Bologna, Italy. A top WWE star sent a message to the fans after the show.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano make up one of the top tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion. After turning heel last year, they were able to defeat Motor City Machine Guns to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. After holding the titles for 98 days, they lost them to the Street Profits last week on SmackDown. It looks like they are already plotting their way back into the title picture.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand took place in Bologna, Italy. DIY tried to manipulate Pretty Deadly into giving them a title shot if they helped them win the titles. However, Pretty Deadly turned them down. DIY then got into a confrontation with Motor City Machine Guns. Following the show, these two teams locked horns in the ring. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa took to social media to send an emotional message about Italy.

"First time wrestling for WWE in Italy ✅ This is now my third trip to Italy: all due to wrestling 🤯 One day I’ll need to make it a family trip. I love the country so much every time I visit. Tonight’s reception is one that I won’t soon forget."

Check out his post here:

Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Titles next week on SmackDown

Although Street Profits have just been WWE Tag Team Champions for a week, the competition to challenge them is heating up. Tonight, they were confronted by Legado Del Fantasma, who made it clear they had their eyes on the tag titles. However, Street Profits' first challenger has already been determined.

On the March 7 episode of SmackDown, Pretty Deadly defeated Los Garza and Motor City Machine Guns to become the number one contenders for the tag titles. Now, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will get their title match next week against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly will make the most of this opportunity.

