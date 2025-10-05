Popular WWE star sends message to Bad Bunny amid return speculation

A popular WWE Superstar sent a message to Bad Bunny today amid speculation that he could be returning to the company. The musician has been selected to perform at the Halftime Show at the NFL Super Bowl next year.Michin is currently in a tag team with B-Fab on WWE SmackDown. The duo lost to Giulia and Kiana James in a tag team match on the September 26 edition of the blue brand. The veteran took to social media to react to Bad Bunny being selected as the performer at next year's Super Bowl, and you can check out the video in her post below.&quot;I can’t wait to see @sanbenito kill it at the halftime show!&quot; she wrote.Michin made it to the finals of the tournament for the Women's United States Championship last year but came up short. Chelsea Green emerged victorious to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion, but dropped the title earlier this year. Giulia is the reigning champion and defeated Michin to retain the title on the September 5 edition of SmackDown.Major WWE star comments on potential Bad Bunny returnWWE SmackDown star Damian Priest recently commented on Bad Bunny potentially returning to the company down the line.The former Judgment Day star is currently involved in a bitter rivalry with Aleister Black on SmackDown. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. In an interview with TMZ Sports, The Archer of Infamy commented on the popular artist potentially returning to the ring and noted that he was always welcome in WWE.&quot;Whenever he's ready. That's up to him, as far as when he's ready physically and mentally. Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready, and I know the way he is, he'd wanna do it properly and train properly. So, whenever he's down, he's always welcome,&quot; said Priest. WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKDamian Priest took Lola Vice to Bad Bunny’s concert for her birthday 🎂Bunny was impressive at Backlash 2023 and got a great reaction from the fans in Puerto Rico. Only time will tell if the 31-year-old returns to the company in the future.