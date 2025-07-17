Damian Priest provides update on Bad Bunny's WWE status

Bad Bunny has not wrestled for WWE since defeating Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. In a recent interview, Priest addressed whether his real-life friend could return to the ring.
Bunny is one of the world's most popular rappers and singers. In 2021, the lifelong WWE fan earned rave reviews after teaming up with Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 37. He also participated in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.
Priest told TMZ Sports that the Puerto Rican star is welcome back in WWE when the time is right:
"Whenever he's ready. That's up to him, as far as when he's ready physically and mentally. Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready, and I know the way he is, he'd wanna do it properly and train properly. So, whenever he's down, he's always welcome." [0:28 – 0:43]
Bunny is performing 30 shows at a San Juan residency from July 11 to September 14. In the same interview, Priest confirmed he will attend one of the 31-year-old's concerts this weekend.
How Damian Priest helped Bad Bunny
Celebrities often train alongside current WWE stars to prepare for their matches. Jelly Roll, for example, recently revealed he has received guidance from Jacob Fatu, Kevin Owens, and The Undertaker ahead of his debut at SummerSlam.
Damian Priest added that he offered support to Bad Bunny before his previous WWE bouts:
"For both his matches, I had a lot to do with his training, so obviously I'm always down to help him out whenever he's ready." [0:47 – 0:54]
Priest is currently involved in a storyline with Aleister Black. On the July 11 episode of SmackDown, Black attacked The Archer of Infamy in a backstage segment after losing to R-Truth.
