Kevin Owens & Jacob Fatu training with popular star set for WWE debut at SummerSlam

A popular star recently revealed that he was being trained by Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu ahead of his major debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025. It is none other than rapper Jelly Roll.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jelly Roll came alongside Randy Orton for the latter's match against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior also had Logan Paul in his corner. In the last stages of the match, Roll took Paul out, which distracted McIntyre. The Viper took advantage of the situation and hit a vicious RKO on his opponent to win the bout.

Following the match, Logan unleashed an attack on Orton, which forced the rapper to come to The Apex Predator's aid. However, Roll ended up eating a Claymore from McIntyre. It was later announced that Randy will team up with Jelly to face Logan and Drew in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. This will be the musician's debut match in WWE.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll revealed that while he was training at the Performance Center, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool came in to give him pointers throughout his training session.

Roll also revealed that WWE stars Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu also came in to wrestle with him, stating that Fatu was in the ring with him for almost four hours. The rapper added that he believed stars were putting their time and effort into training him because they knew he was trying his best to become a wrestler.

"Kevin Owens and uh, Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me the other day for like three, four hours. These dudes are like pouring into me because they see that I'm trying to take it as serious as I can," he said. [12:05 - 12:19]

Check out his interview below:

Logan Paul talked about taking a punch from Jelly Roll at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

During his latest YouTube vlog, Logan Paul revealed that he was feeling the after-effects of Jelly Roll's punch and believed his face might get swollen because of it.

"That dude hit me in the f**king face. That dude actually hit me in the f**king face. [I saw that sh*t, bro. Lowkey looks a little swollen.] Oh, it's gonna swell up. I wouldn't be surprised. He got me. Fat is technically muscle. So, although he's a fatty, he's kind of strong," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jelly Roll's in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

