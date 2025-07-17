Logan Paul confirms injury ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently confirmed his possible injury ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Maverick has aligned with Drew McIntyre on TV.

On last week's SmackDown, Randy Orton locked horns with Drew McIntyre in a singles match. The Viper had rapper Jelly Roll by his side, while The Scottish Warrior came out with Logan Paul. The match ultimately ended in Orton's favor.

However, after the bout, The Maverick started assaulting Orton, which did not sit well with Roll, and he ended up hitting a vicious punch on Paul. Their segment ended with McIntyre hitting a Claymore on the musician. It was later confirmed that Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam 2025.

During the latest edition of his YouTube vlog, Logan revealed that Jelly Roll actually hit him in the face, and he felt that his face might get swollen, confirming his injury ahead of WWE SmackDown.

"That dude hit me in the f**king face. That dude actually hit me in the f**king face. [I saw that sh*t, bro. Lowkey looks a little swollen.] Oh, it's gonna swell up. I wouldn't be surprised. He got me. Fat is technically muscle. So, although he's a fatty, he's kind of strong," he said. [12:12 - 12:26]

Check out his vlog below:

Logan Paul wants to face The Rock in a dream WWE match

During a recent YouTube video with his brother Jake Paul, Logan said that his dream was to face The Rock one day in WWE. The Maverick added that his history with The Brahma Bull would make their rivalry better, seemingly referring to his dicey relationship with Rocky after his Japan video.

"I think my dream opponent in wrestling would actually be The Rock. I think we have some interesting history that would make for quite the spectacle," he said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between the team of Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton & Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Please credit Logan Paul's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

