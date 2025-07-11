Logan Paul names 53-year-old WWE legend as his dream opponent 

Logan Paul has expressed his interest in sharing the ring with a major WWE star. He named The Rock as his dream opponent in wrestling.

The two stars collaborated long before The Maverick ever stepped foot inside the squared circle, with the 53-year-old even appearing in his videos. However, the social media megastar has publicly admitted that they had a falling out following the incident in Japan.

Logan Paul stated in his new YouTube video that his dream opponent in WWE is The Rock. He thinks they could put on a spectacle based on their history.

"I think my dream opponent in wrestling would actually be The Rock. I think we have some interesting history that would make for quite the spectacle," he said. [3:50-3:58]

JBL thinks Logan Paul retiring John Cena is a brilliant idea

The Cenation Leader will have his retirement match at the end of this year. During a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, JBL reacted to the idea of Logan being the one to retire John Cena.

The veteran also heaped praise on The Maverick for his in-ring work.

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do. I mean, he's [Paul] a real heel. And not necessarily a heel. He's an attraction, and he does a great job with it. Giving him that ace card to put in his pocket, man, that would be huge.''

Logan and John Cena teamed up at Money in the Bank 2025. The Maverick retiring The Last Real Champion would definitely be unpopular with most fans.

