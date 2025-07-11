  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Logan Paul
  • Logan Paul names 53-year-old WWE legend as his dream opponent 

Logan Paul names 53-year-old WWE legend as his dream opponent 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 11, 2025 12:32 GMT
Logan Paul is a former US Champion (Image via WWE.com)
Logan Paul is a former WWE US Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

Logan Paul has expressed his interest in sharing the ring with a major WWE star. He named The Rock as his dream opponent in wrestling.

Ad

The two stars collaborated long before The Maverick ever stepped foot inside the squared circle, with the 53-year-old even appearing in his videos. However, the social media megastar has publicly admitted that they had a falling out following the incident in Japan.

Logan Paul stated in his new YouTube video that his dream opponent in WWE is The Rock. He thinks they could put on a spectacle based on their history.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think my dream opponent in wrestling would actually be The Rock. I think we have some interesting history that would make for quite the spectacle," he said. [3:50-3:58]
youtube-cover
Ad

JBL thinks Logan Paul retiring John Cena is a brilliant idea

The Cenation Leader will have his retirement match at the end of this year. During a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, JBL reacted to the idea of Logan being the one to retire John Cena.

The veteran also heaped praise on The Maverick for his in-ring work.

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do. I mean, he's [Paul] a real heel. And not necessarily a heel. He's an attraction, and he does a great job with it. Giving him that ace card to put in his pocket, man, that would be huge.''
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Logan and John Cena teamed up at Money in the Bank 2025. The Maverick retiring The Last Real Champion would definitely be unpopular with most fans.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Logan Paul's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications