The Undertaker has personally stepped in ahead of WWE SummerSlam, reveals star; he's taken an interest

The Undertaker has personally taken an interest ahead of WWE SummerSlam, a star has now revealed. He stepped in to help a top name ahead of the blockbuster show.

Jelly Roll is heading into SummerSlam and will team up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in one of the bouts of the two-night show. It's not the match that anyone was expecting, but it is what has now come about after another match was canceled from the event.

Speaking with Pat McAfee on his show about getting ready to wrestle, he revealed that one day he was training with Matt Bloom and the Undertaker, and his wife, Michelle McCool, came in. They stood there, taking a personal interest in making sure Jelly Roll could wrestle, even giving him pointers.

“I was training with Matt Bloom the other day, and I'm not name-dropping, but this is so cool, and Undertaker comes in with Michelle, his wife. ‘And they come in and they go, Hey, we just want to watch for a minute, just kind of chill, is that cool?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’ This is who he is as a human. The entire three-hour session, him and his wife stood on those ropes and just gave me pointer after pointer," the rapper recalled. (11:45 onwards)

The Undertaker is becoming increasingly involved with WWE as time passes. Not only is he on LFG to help the next generation of superstars, but he was also on NXT and is now personally taking an interest in Jelly Roll's training.

