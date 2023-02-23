Popular WWE star sends out a warning to Gigi Dolin while showing off her bruises

WWE star Jacy Jayne recently sent out a warning to her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin while showing off her brutal bruises.

At this week's episode of NXT, Jayne faced Indi Hartwell in a singles match. While both women put in their best efforts, Jacy managed to hit Hartwell with a cannonball and a kick in the head. As the former tag team champion was about to finish the bout, Dolin brutally attacked her from behind and took her out.

Taking to social media, Jacy uploaded a photo of her bruised elbow as she warned her former tag team partner.

"Count your days @gigidolin_wwe," worte Jayne.

Jacy Jayne mentioned how she felt like a third wheel between Gigi Dolin and Mandy Rose

While speaking on The Busted Open podcast, Jayne justified her actions of hitting Gigi on Bayley's 'Ding, Dong Hello!' show as she mentioned how everyone used to talk about former Toxic Attraction member Mandy Rose.

She further added that Dolin was already a popular name, even before she came to NXT, and thus she felt secluded from the trio.

"Crazy, really surreal because I feel like being in Toxic Attraction I was kind of always the third wheel. You know, everybody always talks about Mandy, she's been here for so long, everybody watches everything she does and then you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT and everybody kind of looked at me and was like, 'Well, who the hell is that girl?'. So for now for everybody to actually pay attention and have my name in my mouths and now I'm the talk of the town, like that's huge for me, that's all I wanted for a really long time. So, I'm happy about it," said Jacy Jayne.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Gigi Dolin and Jacy.

