Popular WWE star shockingly turns heel during RAW; secures win in questionable fashion

Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile faced the duo of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during the latest episode of WWE RAW. It seems that Hartwell has now embraced the questionable tactics of her teammate Candice LeRae.

Indi's alliance with Candice has hit some rough patches in recent times, primarily because Hartwell doesn't approve of LeRae's underhanded and aggressive tactics. Their tag team match on this week's WWE RAW promised to shed light on their dynamic amidst these conflicting approaches.

In the opening moments of the match, Ivy Nile and Indi Hartwell kicked things off for their teams. Nile gained early momentum with a swift dropkick, a front kick, and a follow-up falling enzuigiri. Tagging in Maxxine, the duo continued to dominate as Maxxine displayed her improvement inside the ring since joining WWE. She connected with a high-flying crossbody from the top rope and then seamlessly transitioned into a bridging fisherman suplex.

As the match reached its climax, Ivy Nile attempted to tag herself in, but the referee was distracted and didn't see the exchange, rendering it an illegal tag. Seizing the opportunity, Indi Hartwell, who was previously reluctant to resort to underhanded tactics made a shocking move.

While the referee's attention was diverted, Indi intervened by taking out Maxxine with a cheap shot, clearing the path for Candice LeRae to capitalize and secure the win.

Now that Indi appears to have embraced Candice's tactics, it seems that the team has fully turned heel.

