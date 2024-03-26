Popular tag team teases breakup after controversial win on WWE RAW

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW hosted several entertaining matches and segments. One such segment saw a superstar pick up a tainted win, following which WWE teased the breakup of a popular tag team. The tag team being discussed here would be Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

During the latest episode of RAW, fans watched Ricochet pick up an important win to get back on track. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn suffered a terrible loss at the hands of Bronson Reed courtesy of a distraction by Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

During the show, Candice LeRae locked horns against Ivy Nile. LeRae continued to show her villainous side during the contest and faked an injury before picking up a controversial win.

Candice LeRae’s partner, Indi Hartwell, did not like the way The Poison Pixie tricked her opponent and emerged victorious. She confronted her partner in a RAW Exclusive, where the two women engaged in a war of words.

LeRae noted that she was unstoppable before Hartwell reminded her that she cheated to win the match. The Poison Pixie showed her heelish side and claimed that Katana Chance also faked an injury last week before Indi reminded her that was not true.

LeRae ended the chat with a fiery warning to Indi Hartwell, telling her to find another partner if she wanted to continue losing in WWE.

"You know what? You want to be a loser, then you can do things the way we used to. But if you don’t want to do things my way, you need to find a new partner," Candice LeRae said. [H/T Fightful]

Check out the full video below:

The following segment teased tension between the tag team partners, and it looks like a breakup is imminent. WWE fans will have to wait to see what is in store for the two women, especially with WrestleMania XL on the horizon.

WWE RAW had some big segments this week

Cody Rhodes kicked off the latest episode of WWE RAW and fired multiple shots at his WrestleMania XL opponents, Roman Reigns and The Rock. The American Nightmare was rudely interrupted by The Brahma Bull, who came out to whisper something to him before walking away from the ring.

Later in the night, Rhodes was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before The Great One took over. He talked trash and left Cody busted open to make a bold statement.

The World Heavyweight Championship scene also fired up with CM Punk’s return to RAW. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins both interrupted the Second City Saint to give fans one of the most entertaining segments of the show.

Punk will be at the commentary table for the match between Rollins and McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.