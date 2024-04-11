Popular WWE star surprises mom on her birthday; shares video of her epic reaction

A WWE Superstar's mom was met with a big surprise on her birthday. Maxxine Dupri is one of the most popular stars in World Wrestling Entertainment today. Over the past year or so, she has done the best work of her career as a member of the Alpha Academy.

Maxxine Dupri recently shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she surprises her mom by visiting her on her birthday.

Check out the heartfelt video below:

Expand Tweet

Maxxine Dupri is having a lot of fun in WWE

Dupri receives loud pop from the fans weekly and boasts a large social media following.

Fans are in absolute awe of her performances as an on-screen manager. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dupri opened up about her goals:

“I have so much fun and I am happy to do whatever they want me to do. I just love going to work. I love performing. I love the people I work with. I just feel so lucky to be in this position. Of course, I would love to win some gold or something fun like that and I really want to improve in the ring and just continue to prove myself there and even with promo skills, everything. I think my goal for this year is I want to have a match or something in December, where I look back at January and what I did and be like, Oh, it’s not even the same person. That’s my goal.” [H/T 411Mania]

Dupri recently received massive support from WWE fans and her co-workers after a fan told her she sucks at a live event. She later responded to the same with an Instagram post.

Do you believe Maxxine Dupri will win championship gold somewhere down the line?

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you believe Maxxine Dupri will win championship gold somewhere down the line? Yes! Possibly. 0 votes View Discussion