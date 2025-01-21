Popular WWE star takes shot at Michael Cole following RAW

A popular WWE star took a shot at Michael Cole following last night's edition of RAW. Pat McAfee was not on the red brand this week as he was on ESPN's coverage of the College Football National Championship game.

Wade Barrett filled in for McAfee during his absence last night on WWE RAW and worked alongside veteran announcer Michael Cole. During Jey Uso's entrance, Cole got up from his seat and started dancing around.

Barrett took to social media to mock Cole for doing the "YEET" dance during last night's show and claimed that he asked him not to do it before agreeing to serve as McAfee's replacement.

“Yeah mate, I’ll come and work a #WWERaw with you, just don’t do any of that BS dancing. Didn’t listen. @MichaelCole," he wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Wade Barrett used to be a professional wrestler but has not competed in a match since 2016. The veteran captured the Intercontinental Championship five times during his in-ring career.

Former WWE writer claims Michael Cole made a mistake on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that Michael Cole made a blunder during Penta's debut with the company last week on RAW.

Former AEW star Penta debuted on the January 13 edition of the red brand and defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. The veteran also picked up a victory over Pete Dunne during last night's show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Michael Cole made a mistake during Penta's debut earlier this month. The veteran announcer said that the former AEW star was the best luchador RAW GM Adam Pearce could find but later noted that he was behind Rey Mysterio.

"We got Gable and Penta, Cole says this. The best luchador Adam Pearce could find. Bro, you got Rey Mysterio on that roster." Russo continued, "Cole said it and when they came back from a commercial break, he kind of said Penta was the second-best luchador right behind Rey Mysterio. I guarantee you Triple H was like, 'Bro, you can't say that! Rey is sitting right here.' You know what I mean? It's things like this." [From 20:15 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Corey Graves used to work alongside Michael Cole but has not been on WWE television as of late. Graves complained on social media about not being featured on the main roster following Pat McAfee's return to RAW but has since deleted his posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback