Popular WWE star takes a shot at Rhea Ripley on social media

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was put on notice by WWE Superstar Zelina Vega.

Vega is a member of the newly re-formed Latino World Order. The faction has been feuding with The Judgment Day for weeks amid Rey Mysterio's rivalry with his son Dominik.

Taking to Twitter, Vega posted a clip of her hitting The Nightmare with a hurricanrana. She even took a dig at the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion with her tweet.

"Good night to Rhea only," wrote Vega.

Vega is also a member of the Legado Del Fantasma faction led by Santos Escobar. The group turned babyface after assisting Rey Mysterio in his battle against The Judgment Day.

This eventually led to the Hall of Famer re-forming the iconic LWO stable. Mysterio is a former member of the original version of the group.

Natalya expressed her interest in a match against Rhea Ripley

WWE veteran Natalya has revealed that she wants a match against Rhea Ripley. Speaking in an interview with Gery Roif for The Israeli News, the veteran superstar expressed her desire to share the ring with The Eradicator.

Natalya claimed that she would be open to having a match against Ripley at WrestleMania 40 for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship. The 40-year-old is a former champion on the blue brand but is yet to win the RAW Women's Title.

Natalya said:

"I would love to have a singles match next year against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship. I say the RAW one because I've never won the RAW one. It's the only championship for the women that I haven't won."

Ripley is fresh on the back of a win over Charlotte Flair, whom she beat at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time.

