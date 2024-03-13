Popular WWE star wants to have a conversation with AJ Lee; has already told CM Punk

A popular WWE star recently had a chat with CM Punk and shared an interesting tidbit about none other than AJ Lee.

On the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE RAW, AJ Lee teamed up with Naomi and Paige to take on The Bella Twins and Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team match. Lee's team won the contest and this ended up being her final match in WWE.

In a new interview with Lightweights Podcast, WWE personality Cathy Kelley revealed that she recently had a chat with CM Punk. Kelley had told Punk that AJ Lee was the reason she got into pro-wrestling and that she would love to do a sit-down interview with her.

"Interesting. I would say... And I told this to CM Punk recently, that AJ Lee was the reason why I started watching wrestling and I would really love to do a sit-down interview with her." [40:54-41:05]

CM Punk on a potential AJ Lee return

In 2021, Punk made his massive return to pro-wrestling when he debuted in AEW. Shortly after, he had a conversation with Sports Illustrated and opened up about AJ Lee's deal with WOW as a color commentator. He spoke about the opportunies that was available for her without any accompanying physical injuries.

“I’m very excited for her,” Punk said. “She’s doing what she wants to do. She’s going to get to write and use her voice to do something that she maybe thought she wouldn’t get the chance to do again. It’s no bumps, and it’s a chance to help foster and grow the next generation of females in wrestling. That’s a perfect, perfect spot for her.” [H/T - SI]

AJ Lee is often active on her social media handles and is still in incredible shape. She would receive a massive pop if she does end up returning to WWE. Many fans believe that she was among the major reasons behind women receiving more opportunities in WWE over the past 10 years or so. With Punk having come back to WWE, some fans think AJ Lee could also do the same soon.

