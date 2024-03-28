Popular former WWE Superstar announces first match since release

A former WWE Superstar has announced his first in-ring appearance after parting ways with the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Madcap Moss.

The 34-year-old was released from his contract in September 2023 alongside several other superstars after WWE's merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings. Moss will finally make his return to professional wrestling next month.

The 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner recently took to X to announce his return to in-ring action. The former WWE Superstar will compete under his real name, Mike Rallis.

In his first match since his release, he will go up against former WWE Superstar Chris Masters for the Stu Hart Heritage Championship at the ‘Bret Hart Presents Australian Stampede’ event on April 13 in Victoria, Australia.

Madcap Moss opens up on his rivalry with a WWE champion

In February 2023, Madcap Moss won a Fatal 4-Way match against Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. However, he could not beat The Ring General with the title on the line.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Madcap Moss opened up about his short feud with the Imperium leader. He revealed that he was supposed to turn heel after 'stealing the win' in the Fatal 4-Way match. However, the plans were later scrapped, considering Gunther was himself a heel:

"I pinned Rey Mysterio, top rope elbow drop, first time, last time I've ever done it. The idea was like, you kind of show some tendencies of being a heel. So, like you're going to steal this one, but then I stole it with like an elbow drop. Then some of the directions from certain people were like, 'Well, we don't want him booed out of the building.' And it was just very confusing, and then the next week, I was like, 'Am I showing some signs of a heel against Gunther? And they're like, 'No, he's the heel, so like you're just full-on babyface.' And then it kind of just like trailed off, and we didn't hear much about it," he said.

Madcap Moss will take to the ring after a gap of more than half a year. It remains to be seen how his professional wrestling career outside the Stamford-based company will pan out.

