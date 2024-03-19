Released WWE Superstar details scrapped plan for him to turn heel

There were plans to turn a former WWE Superstar heel before he got released in September last year.

Several talents were released from their contracts after WWE's merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings in 2023. One of the stars released was Madcap Moss, who was the winner of the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Moss even earned a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship in February last year. He won a Fatal 4-Way match against Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar. However, he failed to end the reign of The Ring General.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Madcap Moss shared that he was supposed to turn heel after "stealing the win" in the Fatal 4-Way match. However, it was scrapped because management wanted him to face Gunther as the good guy.

"I pinned Rey Mysterio, top rope elbow drop, first time, last time I've ever done it," Moss said. "The idea was like you kind of show some tendencies of being a heel so like you're going to steal this one, but then I stole it with like an elbow drop. Then some of the directions from certain people were like, 'Well, we don't want him booed out of the building.' And it was just very confusing and then the next week, I was like, 'Am I showing some signs of a heel against Gunther? And they're like, 'No, he's the heel so like you're just full-on babyface' And then it kind of just like trailed off and we didn't hear much about it." [48:18 - 48-:52]

What's Madcap Moss doing right now after WWE release?

Madcap Moss is currently on hiatus from professional wrestling and is busy with his YouTube channel with his wife, former WWE Superstar Emma. The couple rebranded her Taste of Tenille channel into Where to Next, Honey?

It's a channel dedicated to the couple's journey around the world, with some of the episodes featuring places such as Finland, Fiji, Canada, and Arizona. They were married on March 8 in Hawaii.

The couple also told Chris Van Vliet that they'll be going to Australia soon and will make some appearances in Emma's native country. They also teased about wrestling down under, but no date was announced.