Emma has a hilarious reaction to several WWE Superstars attempting an Australian accent

Emma made her return to WWE in October 2022 and answered Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. While coming up short in the match, she was welcomed back by fans and received a great reaction.

WWE signed a deal with Australia's Binge Network last year for their content. The company will incorporate its network into the already established streaming service, much like it did with Peacock in the United States.

The 33-year-old was one of the superstars featured in a new promotional video for Binge that featured several superstars attempting an Australian accent with very little success. Emma took to Twitter to react to being the only one in the video with an authentic Australian accent.

"I hope I did well 🤣 #Aussie," tweeted Emma.

Emma reflects on her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar

Emma's career has certainly had its highs and lows, but she persevered and made it back to WWE.

She was released in 2017 after spending six years with the promotion. Following her release, Emma spent some time in Ring of Honor before signing with Impact Wrestling.

The 33-year-old spent three years in the promotion and captured the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. Despite spending the bulk of her career in the company, Emma is yet to hold a title in WWE.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, she revealed that she has been training since she was a child.

"I kind of knew I wanted to wrestle," said Emma. "I remember I saw a poster for a local show up and I instantly said to my mom, 'Oh, if they have a show then they must have training, so you need to take me to training'. And she was just like, 'Absolutely not.' I think I was even younger then, like eleven probably when I first tried to go." [From 00:30 to 00:50]

Emma was involved in a storyline with her real-life boyfriend, Madcap Moss, on SmackDown. The two lost to Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag team match on the January 6 edition of the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if Emma and Madcap Moss can find a way to get wrestling fans invested in them moving forward.

