Tenille Dashwood, popularly known as Emma in WWE, has been a mainstay in professional wrestling for quite some time. She had brief runs in IMPACT Wrestling and ROH after being released from WWE in October 2017. However, her lifelong dream of returning to the Stamford-based promotion has finally been fulfilled.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Emma accepted an open challenge by Ronda Rousey for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship. The Rowdy One picked a controversial win as the returning superstar took her to the limit. It will be interesting to see if their rivalry moves forward to Crown Jewel 2022.

Besides wrestling, Tenille Dashwood loves to travel the world. She has been to Iceland, Europe, Alaska, and many more countries. Dashwood is also an Instagram model and has an account on BrandArmy - a fan-pay platform.

WWE Superstar Emma is in a relationship with Michael Carter Allis. He performs on the SmackDown brand as 'Madcap Moss.' During his two-year main roster career, Moss has won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and is also a former 24/7 Champion. He recently fought Karrion Kross on the blue brand.

Emma made her relationship public in August this year via an Instagram post.

In the past, Tenille Dashwood has reportedly been in relationships with other WWE personalities. She has dated former NXT star William McNamee and Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder).

SmackDown star Emma recently spoke about her WWE return

Following a five-year absence from the promotion, Emma was ecstatic to return on the October 28, 2022, edition of SmackDown. She later took to Twitter to acknowledge the support from her fans during her highs and lows.

"5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 😎 I’m home baby!!,” she wrote.

As revealed in an interview, Tenille Dashwood kept a cool head despite the sudden halt to her wrestling dreams. She persevered in other promotions and is now back under Triple H's regime.

“For me, I guess in ways I had already prepared myself for that day because I knew inevitably I wouldn’t work for WWE eventually," said Dashwood. "So I did what I could to get ready by starting a business on the side and investing in things like setting up my travel and lifestyle so I could continue all the things that I loved and enjoyed.”

The company could have big plans for the 33-year-old star as they teased her involvement in the title picture on the latest SmackDown episode.

