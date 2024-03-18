Popular WWE Superstar boasts SmackDown winning streak

A recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw a popular WWE Superstar extend their unbeaten streak on the blue brand. After the show, the name in question boasted her winning streak on social media.

WWE called up Tiffany Stratton from NXT after an impressive showing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 24-year-old made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 2 edition of SmackDown against Mia Yim. The former NXT Women's Champion impressed everyone with her in-ring work and won the match. She again beat The OC member on the March 8 edition of the blue brand.

Other than Mia Yim, The Buff Barbie has defeated Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Naomi on SmackDown. She has won all five matches on the blue brand. Since her move to the main roster, the only time Tiffany lost was in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, when Liv Morgan pinned her.

Tiffany Stratton recently took to Instagram Stories to boast her undefeated streak. She reshared a post mentioning her 5-0 win/loss record on Friday Night Smackdown.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Tiffany Stratton's Instagram Story.

Tiffany Stratton teases potential WrestleMania match against former WWE Women's Champion

Tiffany Stratton has had an incredible start to her journey on the main roster. Despite her undefeated run on SmackDown, the former NXT Champion is not on the WrestleMania XL card as of now.

During her recent interview on Gorilla Position, The Buffed Barbie was asked who she would like to face at WrestleMania XL. The 24-year-old responded she would love to face Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows. Stratton claimed that she and The EST of WWE would tear the house down:

"I think Bianca [Belair] and I would tear the house down if it were me and her in a singles match. I think Bianca Belair, bring it [on]! Like, let's go, this WrestleMania. I'm ready in four weeks. Sure, I would love to wrestle Bianca. You know, I've slapped her a couple of times, and she slapped me back. So, I think there is a little bit of a feud brewing there. And we'll see if she confronts me next SmackDown," said Stratton.

Expand Tweet

Belair and Stratton battled it out during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. After their multiple interactions on WWE television, WrestleMania XL might be the perfect occasion for the two talented performers to face each other in a singles match.

Poll : Do you want to see Tiffany Stratton take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion