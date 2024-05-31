Popular WWE Superstar breaks character to name Damage CTRL member as her "bestie"

A popular WWE Superstar shared a social media update today referring to Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai as her close friend. This declaration came from Latino World Order's Zelina Vega.

The 33-year-old was picked by Monday Night RAW during the recent WWE Draft as a part of the LWO, similar to Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL. Vega had recently suffered an unfortunate injury, forcing her to be replaced by Maxxine Dupri in the first-round match of the recently concluded Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Alpha Academy member lost the bout to former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Zelina Vega broke character today and took to her Instagram stories to point out that she and Dakota Kai are "besties." The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reshared a photo posted by an Instagram user, taken from an older livestream featuring the two superstars.

A screenshot of Vega's Instagram story can be seen below and you can check out the story by clicking here.

A screengrab of the Instagram story.

Dakota Kai is currently on a winless streak. The Damage CTRl member has yet to win a singles match following her return to in-ring action earlier this year. The 36-year-old's only win was on the April 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, as she teamed up with The Kabuki Warriors in a win over the team of Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, and Zoey Stark.

Zelina Vega opens up about her current goal in WWE

Zelina Vega instantly became one of the most popular in-ring performers despite starting her WWE career as a manager.

She has been part of several major storylines over the years. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has yet to win a singles title in the Stamford-based company.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Vega mentioned that she was grateful for everything she had achieved in WWE. However, she expressed her desire to capture a world title and prove her naysayers wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said.

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Zelina has been part of several championship matches without any success. The LWO member, however, would like to win a title following her return to in-ring action after the recent injury.

