Popular WWE Superstar breaks character to send heartwarming message to Nia Jax

Nia Jax is one of the most dominant heel characters on the WWE roster. However, Zelina Vega, a babyface, recently broke character to send a heartwarming message to the veteran.

Zelina Vega was scheduled to face Shayna Baszler in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. However, she was ruled out of the match due to an injury and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri. The LWO member's last in-ring appearance was in a winning cause against Elektra Lopez on the May 5 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The 33-year-old recently took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable update. Vega posted a Tik-Tok video of herself alongside Nia Jax while wishing the latter a happy birthday. The former RAW Women's Champion turned 40 on May 29.

You can check out screenshots of Zelina Vega's Instagram Story below:

Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Queen of the Tournament at the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event. The WWE SmackDown Superstar put forth some dominating performances on her way to the final, defeating Naomi, Jade Cargill (via DQ), and Bianca Belair.

Following her win, Jax became the second female crown winner in the history of the company after Zelina Vega won the tournament in 2021.

Former WWE manager credits Triple H for Nia Jax's improvement as an in-ring performer

Nia Jax's previous WWE run was marred with controversies, as several superstars sustained injuries while competing against The Irresistible Force. She was eventually released from her contract in 2021.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion made a shocking return to the Stamford-based company last year in September. Jax has looked more confident and assured inside the squared circle ever since she made her comeback.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, veteran Dutch Mantell pointed out that WWE Head of Creative Triple H valued Nia's talent and helped her refine her in-ring skills. The 74-year-old further claimed that the Queen of the Ring is unlikely to fail, considering the work Triple H and Co. have put into her:

"See, her big criticism was that she hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If this [is] Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail. You can tell how much work they put into her," he said.

Nia Jax has her eyes set on Bayley and the WWE Women's Championship. She is supposed to challenge The Role Model for the title at SummerSlam.

