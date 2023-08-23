Popular WWE Superstar calls Dominik Mysterio the "Greatest Luchador of All Time"

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He was recently praised on Twitter by fellow main roster superstar Grayson Waller.

Mysterio is often regarded as the most hated heel on the main roster. A member of The Judgment Day, the 26-year-old completely turned around his career after joining forces with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter, Waller shared a photo featuring himself and Mysterio. He praised the North American Champion by calling him the "Greatest Luchador of All Time."

"With the Greatest Luchador of All Time," wrote Waller.

Dutch Mantell recently took a shot at Dominik Mysterio for his nickname

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently took a dig at Dominik Mysterio for his nickname. Mantell seemingly wasn't too happy with the "Dirty Dom" moniker.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the "Dirty" nickname by claiming it belongs to him, and WWE seemingly ripped it off.

The former WWE personality further suggested that Kevin Owens, Triple H, or even Vince McMahon should get the "Dirty" nickname. He said:

"Why don't they call Kevin Owens 'Dirty' Kevin? What about 'Dirty' Triple H? What about that? 'Dirty' Vince?"

The "Dirty Dom" nickname was introduced by Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley, who referred to him as the same on a previous episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since getting the nickname, Mysterio has won the NXT North American Championship, his first singles title in WWE. He defeated Wes Lee to win the gold.

Dominik has successfully defended his title against Dragon Lee. However, at NXT Heatwave, he and Rhea Ripley suffered a big loss to the duo of Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

