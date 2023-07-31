Wrestling legend takes a jab at Dominik Mysterio after being upset with his name change (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has a new nickname to justify his rising star power, but there is one wrestling legend who isn't too happy with it. He even decided to take a shot at the NXT North American Champion. The legend in question is former WWE personality, Dutch Mantell.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran, and legend Dutch Mantell was having a conversation with host SP3 about Money in the Bank and Roman Reigns. But he decided to quickly switch lanes to let his displeasure be known about Dominik Mysterio taking the "Dirty" nickname. In his opinion, the "Dirty" nickname belongs to him and WWE has seemingly ripped it off.

Going off the topic, he took a shot at Dominik Mysterio by suggesting that Kevin Owens, Triple H, or even Vince McMahon get the "Dirty" nickname:

"Why don't they call Kevin Owens 'Dirty' Kevin? What about 'Dirty' Triple H? What about that? 'Dirty' Vince?" (1:50-2:10)

You can watch the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio got his new nickname on the June 3rd 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW when Rhea Ripley referred to him as "Dirty Dom". RAW commentator, Corey Graves, also referred Dom with the new nickname throughout his match against Seth Rollins the same night. Since getting the new nickname Dominik has gone on to capture the NXT North American Championship.

Dutch Mantell wants WWE fans to join him in voicing his displeasure over the "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio name

He continued a few minutes later on the show by talking about the roots of the "Dirty" nickname. He then requested that WWE fans "boycott" them for "ripping" him off and told them to voice their displeasure on WWE.com

"The 'Dirty', don't forget that - that was my addition to it. And I think the [WWE] fans...I want everybody listening to this to go to WWE.com and voice your displeasure for ripping me off and my name and tell them that you'll never watch a WWE pay-per-view again until the next one!" (6:30-7:00)

Do you think it was an intentional move by WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.