Popular WWE Superstar changes her name following Clash at the Castle

A popular WWE Superstar has seemingly decided to change her name following Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Bayley put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Piper Niven at the premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Chelsea Green got involved in the WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland before the referee kicked her out from ringside. She showed up again in disguise, wearing a luchador mask but referee Charles Robinson was not fooled.

Bayley got angry and knocked Green off the ring apron. She then hurled the former Women's Tag Team Champion into the barricade before returning to the ring.

Green took to social media following the premium live event and hilariously gave herself a new name.

"Chelsea Verde," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Despite the interference by the 33-year-old, Niven was unable to defeat The Role Model. Bayley picked up the pinfall victory and is still the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Former WWE manager praises Chelsea Green as a performer

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell is a fan of Chelsea Green and believes the 33-year-old is incredibly talented.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell put over both Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. The veteran noted that he met Green while he was with TNA and said that she was a talented performer. Mantell added that Green was great with promos and probably had more skills on the mic than inside the ring.

"Piper Niven is fastly becoming my favorite female wrestler. Her and Chelsea Green... it's easy to work with them. Chelsea Green, when she did this, like 'cut your throat,' I burst out laughing, and I very seldom do that... I met her in TNA and she's got a lot of talent. And even away from the ring, she's got it. She got more talent away from that ring, I think, than in it. That was a very good show," said Mantell. [From 4:38 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put together an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions in 2023. It will be interesting to see what is next for the unlikely duo following Niven's loss at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

