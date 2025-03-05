Popular WWE Superstar claims to be mentally disturbed

A popular WWE Superstar recently claimed he is mentally disturbed. His statement was in response to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's social media update.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old posted a short message on X/Twitter, asking people to love somebody today. Pearce's social media update caught the attention of RAW Superstar Karrion Kross. The two-time NXT Champion responded to the X/Twitter post with a strange claim.

Staying true to the manipulative heel character he portrays on the red brand, the 39-year-old noted he could not love somebody, claiming he was mentally disturbed.

"I can’t. I’m mentally disturbed," he wrote.

You can check out Karrion Kross' X/Twitter post below:

Karrion Kross suffered a major setback as his stablemates, the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, were released from WWE following the Royal Rumble. His last televised in-ring appearance was on the December 9, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, where he became the first star to pin Uncle Howdy.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross opens up about his love for professional wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura recently interviewed Karrion Kross for his Substack. The 73-year-old asked the RAW star when he planned to step away from the squared circle.

In response to the question, the former Final Testament leader stated he would continue to wrestle till he is kicked out and told never to return. Kross pointed out that professional wrestling entered his life when he was very young. He further spoke about his love for it since his childhood.

"Until they kick me out and tell me never to come back... Professional wrestling entered my life at a very young age, Jesse. The very first memory I can recall even having visually is watching the television, watching Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, and the Ultimate Warrior. I was pre-programmed as a kid to be in love with this. When you're little, you have your cartoons, and you know that's just totally fiction. And then you see wrestling, and guys are real, and wait a minute, they are coming to town, and you can see these guys for real? Oh my god, that was just so unbelievable," he said. [From 1:24 to 2:04]

Despite his regular appearances, Karrion Kross has yet to wrestle on Netflix. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for him heading into WrestleMania 41.

