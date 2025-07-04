Popular WWE Superstar close to retirement; reveals what pushed him not to quit earlier

WWE legends John Cena and Goldberg are all set to hang up their wrestling boots. And another popular star could join the two veterans into retirement very soon.

Legendary luchador Rey Mysterio has been away from the squared circle for over two and a half months due to injury. The Master of the 619 tore his groin on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The veteran was scheduled to wrestle El Grande Americano at The Showcase of The Immortals, but had to be replaced by Rey Fenix.

During a recent edition of the LA PLATICA podcast, Rey Mysterio claimed that although he was still very motivated, he was getting fairly close to retirement. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he was ready to call it quits a few years ago, but his son Dominik Mysterio's entry into the wrestling ring gave him a newfound lease of life and pushed him to keep going. He further expressed his love for the business.

"Oh, it's definitely really close [retirement]. It's really close, but at the same time, I'm so motivated. A lot of people ask me, 'What keeps you going?' I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue. Because I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. And to be honest, I know I'm going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I'm going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have," he said. [From 28:05 to 28:42]

You can check out the video below for Rey Mysterio's comments:

Rey Mysterio opens up about his injury amid WWE hiatus

Rey Mysterio spoke to Jim Varsallone in an interview last month. The former World Champion not only got candid about dealing with multiple injuries throughout his career but also shed light on the most recent ones.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that in addition to the torn groin he suffered ahead of The Show of Shows, he was also recovering from a busted eardrum injury.

"No, not easy [to stay on top in the wrestling industry]. Obviously, with the amount of injuries that I've had over the years. I'm actually recovering from one that I just had right before WrestleMania. A torn groin and a busted eardrum. You know, I still love doing what I do," he said.

Check out the conversation in the video below:

It remains to be seen when Rey Mysterio will make his return to WWE programming.

