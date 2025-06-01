Rey Mysterio reveals surprising new injury amid WWE hiatus

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made a surprise revelation amid his absence from the squared circle. The veteran has been out of action due to injury.

The Master of the 619 sustained a groin injury on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. He was teaming up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to face the members of American Made in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Despite the veteran's injury, the babyfaces managed to win the bout.

Unfortunately, Mysterio had to be pulled from his WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano and replaced by Rey Fenix. Speaking to Jim Varsallone in a recent interview, the former World Champion revealed that in addition to a torn groin, he was also recovering from a busted eardrum.

"No, not easy [to stay on top in the wrestling industry]. Obviously, with the amount of injuries that I’ve had over the years. I’m actually recovering from one that I just had right before WrestleMania. A torn groin and a busted eardrum. You know, I still love doing what I do," he said. [From 9:55 to 10:11]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio made surprising comments regarding Rey Mysterio

WWE announced its acquisition of AAA Wrestling during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Interestingly, Rey Mysterio is among the top names in the Stamford-based company to have wrestled for the Mexican promotion.

However, speaking on Pro Wrestling and MMA Interviews, Dominik Mysterio fired shots at his father. The Judgment Day member claimed to have surpassed the masked luchador's legacy in WWE. Dirty Dom added that he would love to do the same in AAA Wrestling and everywhere else.

"I am currently in the WWE, and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to [go] down to AAA and sh** all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio," he said.

Dominik Mysterio won his first main roster title at WrestleMania 41. He won a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion. After two successful defenses against Penta, it will be interesting to see who is next in line to challenge the younger Mysterio for the gold.

