Popular WWE Superstar finally signs contract ahead of WrestleMania 40 and issues a warning to the SmackDown roster

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill made her first appearance as a SmackDown Superstar during the most recent episode of the blue brand.

After Jade Cargill made an impressive debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, fans had been eagerly awaiting to see what was next for the former AEW star. It was finally announced last week that Jade would be officially making her first appearance as a SmackDown Superstar at this week's show.

During the show, General Manager Nick Aldis was in the ring where he announced the latest signing that would ensure WWE SmackDown remains the number one show in all of professional wrestling. Jade Cargill then made her way out to a huge ovation from the fans.

She wasted no time in making her intentions clear. She asserted that while WWE's women's division is one of the best in the world, none of them are Jade Cargill - the headline, a once-in-a-lifetime superstar. She announced that the 'Storm' has officially arrived.

Jade Cargill has definitely made an impressive start to her WWE career and it will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the talented star for Wrestlemania 40.

