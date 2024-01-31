Popular WWE Superstar gets new tattoo following RAW loss

WWE Superstars find their own ways to deal with losses and to celebrate wins. One popular RAW star had some tattoo work done following this week's show.

Monday's post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW saw Tegan Nox and Natalya fail to win a non-title match over Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. A bit of miscommunication between Nox and Natalya led to Asuka and Kairi Sane getting the win.

Nox took to her Instagram Stories today to reveal that she's had new ink done by tattoo artist Anelle Ewing of Orlando, FL. Nox re-posted Ewing's look at some outlines on her leg

"She's going to hate me today. @nixonnewell," Ewing wrote.

Nox then re-posted a shot at Ewing doing her tattoos. Seen below, Ewing also posted a few more photos of the former NXT Superstar showing off her new ink.

"Therapy, innit," Nox wrote.

WWE Legend concerned with women's division

The WWE women's division is full of various talents across all three brands. However, at least one wrestling legend is going public with their concern for the division.

Speaking on a recent Legion of RAW episode, former WWE Attitude Era writer Vince Russo mentioned the Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender's match with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox vs. Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Russo pointed to how there were eight women in the match who were not making money for the company.

"You just named a bunch of girls. You named Indi Hartwell, [Candice LaRae], who else? Tegan Nox. Bro, we can name about 8 to 10 girls, and we can ask one question. This is a business... One question: do any of those girls make that company a dime? Then why are they there? Isn't that the endgame? Your employees have to make you money. Why are they there? Have they sold one shirt? [...] I don't understand it, bro. There are so many women, and they're doing nothing. If it were one or two, no, bro, we're talking about eight," Russo said. [From 16:28 onwards]

Chance and Carter are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after their recent win over Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

