Vince Russo raises concerns over several WWE female talents' contributions to the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company's women's division is not making them any money.

Several members of the division were in action this week on the red brand. Adam Pearce made a fatal Four-Way match with Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile all competing to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that there were eight women in the matchup who weren't making money for the company. He pointed out that WWE has so many women on the roster, and they aren't actively involved in any prominent storyline.

"You just named a bunch of girls. You named Indi Hartwell, [Candice LaRae], who else? Tegan Nox. Bro, we can name about 8 to 10 girls, and we can ask one question. This is a business... One question: do any of those girls make that company a dime? Then why are they there? Isn't that the endgame? Your employees have to make you money. Why are they there? Have they sold one shirt? [...] I don't understand it, bro. There are so many women, and they're doing nothing. If it were one or two, no, bro, we're talking about eight," Russo said. [From 16:28 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Tegan Nox and Natalya picked up the win this week to set up a future title match against the champs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Do you agree with Russo's comments on WWE's Women's division? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.