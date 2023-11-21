WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes announces return of 14-time world champ; top champ taken down; Drew McIntyre joins WarGames

We got a great episode of WWE RAW before the Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew McIntyre confirmed that he would join Judgment Day for WarGames while Team Rhodes was told to pick a fifth member.

Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch def. Xia Li

Johnny Gargano def. Ludwig Kaiser

Tegan Nox & Natalya won the Fatal Four Way match

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW and said that he never lied about his intentions, referring to his attack on Jey Uso last week. He added that Jey and The Bloodline had screwed over so many Superstars, including him, in their title matches against Roman Reigns, and he just returned the favor.

McIntyre confirmed that he had not joined the Judgment Day but would join the team at WarGames just so he could get Jey Uso inside a cage. Jey Uso came out and said that Drew needed to 'let it go'.

Jey added that Drew deserved a 'yeet-down' before the Judgment Day showed up to defend the former WWE champ. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn came out and headed to the ring but Adam Pearce came out to stop it.

Pearce said that one member of each team would face each other tonight in an advantage match for WarGames and Team Rollins would also have to pick a fifth member by Saturday.

WWE RAW Results (November 20, 2023): Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rodriguez started off strong and Jax got the early takedown before Raquel came back with strikes and speared Nia out of the ring. Raquel hit a crossbody to the outside before Jax slammed her into the barricades and the ringpost.

Raquel broke out of the submission hold and hit some lariats before taking Nia down with a Hurricanrana. Nia dodged a top rope move before countering a powerbomb and hitting the Annihilator for the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: C

Judgment Day were backstage and Priest told McIntyre to focus on planning for WarGames. Drew said that he had his own issues to worry about and the team chose him to compete in the advantage match tonight.

Team Rollins chose Jey Uso to face Drew tonight in the advantage match and Cody Rhodes said that he had an 'old friend' in mind for the fifth member of their team against Judgment Day.

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li on RAW

Xia Li got some big counters early on but was dropped outside the ring before taking a big baseball slide and a diving strike from the apron. Becky bounced Li off the apron before the latter kicked her off it and onto the floor.

Lynch took a big spinning kick in the ring but Li failed to get the pin. Becky got a takedown and tried for the disarm-her before it was turned into a pin attempt. Xia got the airplane spin before kicking out of a superplex.

Becky dodged a big kick at ringside and sent her into the ringpost before getting the Manhandle Slam in the ring and picking up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Xia Li

Grade: B+

Charlotte and her WarGames team attacked Damage CTRL at ringside after the match and the brawl spilled into the ring before Adam Pearce and officials came out to stop them.

Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Kaiser started off strong and sent Gargano into the corner before hitting some big chops. Gargano dropped Kaiser outside and tried for a dive but was caught with a strike before Kaiser hit an uppercut at ringside.

Gargano took a big kick to the face before Gargano came back with a takedown and Vinci came out to assist. The distraction allowed Gargano to hit his finisher and pick up the win.

Result: Johnny Gargano def. Ludwig Kaiser

Grade: C

Backstage, Adam Pearce booked a Fatal Four-Way tag match to decide which team gets to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Titles.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were in the Judgment Day clubhouse and got in Rhea Ripley's face before threatening her.

Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match on RAW

Natalya and Ivy Nile kicked off the match and the tag champs were on commentary for the match. Maxxine was tagged in and they isolated Nattie for a bit before Kayden and Katana came in and cleared the ring.

All four teams ended up at ringside and Maxxine hit a big moonsault on all of them. Back after a break on RAW, Ivy Nile hit a double powerbomb before Carter and Chance came in with a double-team move.

Maxxine and Ivy were in control but Natalya dropped Nile from the top rope and this allowed Tegan Nox to get the pin on Maxxine.

Result: Tegan Nox & Natalya won the Fatal Four Way match

Grade: B

Backstage, Kaiser was trying to explain his loss to Gunther but the latter said that he was a disappointment and put Vinci in charge of Imperium in his absence.

Adam Pearce was with the men's tag teams backstage and wanted to speak to Nick Aldis about a Tag Team Turmoil match. Aldis showed up and had a staredown with Pearce before RAW continued.

The Miz was out next and talked about Gunther's lack of respect for the WWE Superstars and the fans. Gunther came out and said that The Miz was just an entertainer while the ring was for serious competitors.

Miz called Gunther a 'one note robot' and said that he had zero personality. He added that he would beat respect into the champ by becoming a nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther called him a 'little weirdo' and said that he was no different than the fans. Gunther smacked Miz around and tried to bully him before the latter came back with a low blow and hit the Skull Crushing Finale, knocking the champ out.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Nakamura sent Gable into the corner and got some kicks before he was sent outside and hit with a senton. Back in the ring, Gable was caught in a headlock before managing to break out and getting near fall off a spinning kick.

Gable took a top-rope knee strike before Nakamura ripped the cover off a top turnbuckle. Gable came in with two German Suplexes before Nakamura got his knees up for the Moonsault.

Chad got an anklelock in before narrowly avoiding being sent into the turnbuckles. Nakamura still managed to roll Gable up and pick up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable

Grade: B

We got word backstage that Cody Rhodes' mystery fifth partner had accepted the offer but the team didn't mention who it was.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW

The two traded strikes early on before Drew got the upper hand and took Jey down before stomping on him. Jey was sent outside and driven into the barricades before taking a Glasgow Kiss on the apron.

Drew tossed Uso over the announce desk before Jey came back with a big superkick. Drew McIntyre came in with a sudden Claymore Kick and picked up the win before the Judgment Day came out and attacked Jey.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Grade: B+

The Judgment Day were beating Jey down after the match before Rollins, Cody, and Sami came out with steel chairs to make the save. Cody and team cleared the ring and then Rhodes got on the mic and confirmed that the fifth member was none other than Randy Orton!

