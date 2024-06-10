Popular WWE Superstar issues cryptic warning to The Bloodline

The Bloodline remains one of WWE's dominant forces despite the two-month absence of Roman Reigns. The faction has made several new enemies in recent months, and now they've received a cryptic warning from a recent rival.

WWE has another dominant faction in The Pride - injured leader Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab. The group has recently feuded with The Bloodline, and Friday's SmackDown opened with Kevin Owens crashing Tonga Loa's Tribal Anointment. The Street Profits saved KO from a beatdown, allowing him to clear the ring with a chair.

The main event saw Owens and The Profits defeat Loa, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga by DQ. Ford leaped over the top rope to take down the others, but then Solo hit him with a chair for the disqualification. The post-match brawl saw Dawkins double-teamed while Solo leveled Ford with a Spear. The Prizefighter was then triple powerbombed through the announce table, and The Bloodline stood tall to end the show.

Ford took to Instagram today to send a cryptic warning to WWE's Samoan Superstars. He included several black-and-white photos from Friday's SmackDown and captioned them with a line that was recently used in one of Drake's diss tracks aimed at fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"Don't wake the demons up..." Montez Ford wrote with the photos below.

The Bloodline and The Pride have not been announced for Clash at the Castle: Scotland as of this writing. They are also not currently advertised for Friday's go-home SmackDown from Glasgow.

WWE makes changes to The Bloodline

WWE made the decision to keep The Bloodline around following Roman Reigns' big championship loss at WrestleMania XL. While The Tribal Chief has been away, Paul Heyman has represented his client each week in dealing with The Bloodline and recent internal changes as Solo Sikoa took on a lead role.

The Wiseman announced several Bloodline developments during the Anointment Ceremony for Tonga Loa. First, it was announced that Sikoa would continue to sit at the head of the table until Roman came back, but he stopped short of declaring Solo to be The Tribal Chief.

Heyman noted that while Tama Tonga has already been anointed as a full-fledged Bloodline member, Tonga will also be known as The Right-Hand Man moving forward. Heyman then acknowledged Loa as a full-fledged member of the faction, announcing that he would also be known as Infamous.

The Bloodline previously featured The Usos as well. Jey Uso quit SmackDown and the faction last year, while Jimmy Uso was kicked out of the group by Solo following WrestleMania XL.

