Popular WWE Superstar locked out of arena ahead of SmackDown

A popular WWE star was locked out of the arena ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. Tonight's show is airing live now from the Ovo Hydro, and it is the final edition of the blue brand ahead of Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kevin Owens has been involved in a bitter rivalry with the new version of The Bloodline for months. The Prizefighter is set to battle Solo Sikoa tonight in a singles match but is currently not booked for a match at Clash at the Castle tomorrow night. During the beginning of tonight's show, the fence outside of the arena had to be opened in order to let Kevin Owens inside.

The former Universal Champion was also involved in a feud with Logan Paul earlier this year. However, The Maverick was able to defeat both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania XL earlier this year to retain the title.

Kevin Owens discloses he has been trying to talk WWE legend into having one more match

WWE SmackDown star Kevin Owens has accomplished a lot over the years but still has an opponent he'd like to face someday. He got the honor of battling Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 and is hoping to square off with another retired legend.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Owens shared that he has been asking Shawn Michaels for a match ahead of every WrestleMania event. However, the 40-year-old added that The Heartbreak Kid has turned him down every time he has asked.

"I've said in other interviews, I've been bothering Shawn Michaels every year. Like clockwork around November, I start bothering him about WrestleMania. He says no every time. I don't expect it to change, but I'm gonna keep trying.” [1:41 - 2:05]

Kevin Owens will be facing The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown in a singles match. It will be interesting to see which star emerges victorious and what the promotion has planned for Owens in the weeks ahead.