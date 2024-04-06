WWE star has been asking Shawn Michaels for one last match regularly around WrestleMania; HBK has one answer (Exclusive)

A popular WWE star has been itching for a match against the legendary Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, but he's gotten a static answer from HBK every time he's asked.

Kevin Owens is one of the most entertaining superstars on the WWE roster. He has earned a staggering amount of accolades over the course of his WWE career and has beaten almost everyone. However, he still has his eyes set on some opponents he has never faced.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae ahead of WrestleMania 40, Kevin Owens mentioned that he has been asking Shawn Michaels for a match at WrestleMania every year, but HBK has said no every time.

"I've said in other interviews, I've been bothering Shawn Michaels every year. Like clockwork around November, I start bothering him about WrestleMania. He says no every time. I don't expect it to change, but I'm gonna keep trying.” [1:41 - 2:05]

Evil Uno also wants Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement

Shawn Michaels was one of the most acclaimed performers in the history of WWE. He nearly always put on exciting matches for fans, but he especially brought his best at WrestleMania, which earned him the nickname "Mr. WrestleMania."

One of Michaels' greatest rivals in WWE was Bret Hart. The two were involved in one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history, which produced several iconic matches.

Hence, in a recent interview with Fightful Select, Evil Uno stated that he wanted Michaels to come out of retirement and face Bret Hart one more time.

"Let’s do Bret and Shawn again. I don’t care if you’re in your 50s or 60s, let’s just do it again. Let’s do it in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada in front of 200 people, 250, don’t tell the fire code marshalls. Let’s settle it in Canada!" Uno said.

It remains to be seen if Michaels will ever take Kevin Owens up on his offer for a match.

