Popular WWE Superstar made Vince McMahon angry with "rude" interruption, according to former employee

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor recently spoke about how Sami Zayn once irked Vince McMahon backstage.

Mace and Mansoor were part of a faction called Maximum Male Models. The duo became extremely popular with fans thanks to their comic timing and skits. However, the two stars were released back in September last year.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Mansoor spoke about how the stars had to follow scripts during the show and anything that was bold and highlighted meant that it was a clear instruction from Mr. McMahon. The former WWE Superstar recalled one instance when Sami walked into the boss' office while the latter was talking to someone. Vince was irate and yet Zayn did it again later with the script because of something he didn't want to say on TV.

"There's one time where Sami Zayn walked into Vince's office while he was speaking to somebody, and Sami goes, 'Oh, I'm sorry! I didn't mean to interrupt. And Vince says, 'Well, you did!'' Then Sami goes and talks to his writer, and the writer gives him a piece of paper, and it's his segment. Sami notices on the segment script, it says highlighted in bold in the directions, not the lines. And then, Sami walks in and interrupts like a rude bi**h. Sami was like, 'Why is this highlighted? I'm not saying it.'" [From 2:55 - 3:30]

Vince McMahon made a recent public appearance

It was a monumental week for WWE as the company announced a ten-year deal with Netflix to showcase RAW starting January 2025.

WWE legend The Rock was also appointed as a member of the board of directors for TKO. Vince McMahon was also present at the event and shared some kind words for the former WWE Champion.

McMahon mentioned that the Rock has great insight into wrestling, sports, and entertainment and his addition to the TKO board will help the company greatly.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's quirky reactions? Let us know in the comment section below.

