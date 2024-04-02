Popular WWE Superstar offered a place in The Judgment Day under one condition

The Judgment Day appears to be recruiting ahead of WrestleMania since Andrade was offered a place in the group, but it was a conditional offer on WWE RAW.

The former NXT Champion has seemingly been in cahoots with Dominik Mysterio since making his return to WWE at The Royal Rumble in January. They have been seen talking backstage in recent weeks, with Mysterio noting that Judgment Day would be watching his work.

Expand Tweet

This week on RAW, Ricochet defeated Ivar after an impressive show of strength as he picked up the 304lb star and delivered a Fallaway Slam. This led to him picking up the win, which didn't sit well with The Judgment Day.

After weeks of issues with the high-flyer, Mysterio made it clear that if Andrade could fix their Ricochet problem, he would become a member of the group. Andrade then asked if he needed his help, to which Dom made it clear that he wanted him to fix it; he didn't need him.

Andrade and Ricochet are expected to participate in the traditional Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place this week on SmackDown.

Poll : Do you think Andrade should join The Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion